HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who they say was last seen at a medical facility in Eastern Tennessee.
25-year-old Kayla Minatra is missing and her family is worried about her well-being due to a medical condition that may require medical attention, according to HPD.
HPD asks that if you’ve seen Kayla Minatra or have information about her whereabouts that you contact Investigator Woods at 256-746-4136.
News 19 will continue to bring updates on this story as they become available.