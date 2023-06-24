HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who they say was last seen at a medical facility in Eastern Tennessee.

25-year-old Kayla Minatra is missing and her family is worried about her well-being due to a medical condition that may require medical attention, according to HPD.

Courtesy: Huntsville Police Department

HPD asks that if you’ve seen Kayla Minatra or have information about her whereabouts that you contact Investigator Woods at 256-746-4136.

