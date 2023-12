ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its report cards on Thursday afternoon – grading the state, school systems, and individual schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

The grading process for these report cards gives scores in multiple areas including academic achievement, academic growth, progress in English language proficiency, and graduation rates for high schools. The state also graded school quality using indicators for chronic absenteeism and college and career readiness.

News 19 has compiled a list of how each North Alabama school system performed in a few of these categories by county.

Overall Grade – 83 B

Academic Achievement – 62.39

Academic Growth – 97.25

Graduation Rate – 88.21

College and Career Readiness – 79.07

Colbert County School Systems

Colbert County Schools

Overall Grade – 84 B

Academic Achievement – 59.47

Academic Growth – 100.00

Graduation Rate – 86.96

College and Career Readiness – 77.64

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Overall Grade – 92 A

Academic Achievement – 83.94

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 96.43

College and Career Readiness – 85.71

Sheffield City Schools

Overall Grade – 79 C

Academic Achievement – 50.36

Academic Growth – 90.55

Graduation Rate – 82.46

College and Career Readiness – 89.47

Tuscumbia City Schools

Overall Grade – 87 B

Academic Achievement – 63.98

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 91.23

College and Career Readiness – 82.46

DeKalb County School Systems

DeKalb County Schools

Overall Grade – 83 B

Academic Achievement – 58.88

Academic Growth – 96.83

Graduation Rate – 90.07

College and Career Readiness – 79.79

Fort Payne City Schools

Overall Grade – 90 A

Academic Achievement – 68.94

Academic Growth – 99.79

Graduation Rate – 96.12

College and Career Readiness – 96.12

Franklin County School Systems

Franklin County Schools

Overall Grade – 86 B

Academic Achievement – 58.74

Academic Growth – 99.05

Graduation Rate – 93.23

College and Career Readiness – 86.09

Russellville City Schools

Overall Grade – 90 A

Academic Achievement – 67

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 96.10

College and Career Readiness – 95.45

Jackson County School Systems

Jackson County Schools

Overall Grade – 88 B

Academic Achievement – 64.40

Academic Growth – 99.46

Graduation Rate – 95.10

College and Career Readiness – 93.37

Scottsboro City Schools

Overall Grade – 87 B

Academic Achievement – 69.01

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 91.58

College and Career Readiness – 90

Lauderdale County School Systems

Lauderdale County Schools

Overall Grade – 87 B

Academic Achievement – 66.71

Academic Growth – 97.55

Graduation Rate – 93.23

College and Career Readiness – 78.31

Florence City Schools

Overall Grade – 87 B

Academic Achievement – 67.04

Academic Growth – 97.67

Graduation Rate – 95.13

College and Career Readiness – 83.95

Lawrence County School Systems

Lawrence County Schools

Overall Grade – 80 B

Academic Achievement – 53.48

Academic Growth – 88.70

Graduation Rate – 93.73

College and Career Readiness – 82.69

Limestone County School Systems

Limestone County Schools

Overall Grade – 78 C

Academic Achievement – 53.96

Academic Growth – 87.51

Graduation Rate – 86.11

College and Career Readiness – 68.87

Athens City Schools

Overall Grade – 85 B

Academic Achievement – 65.30

Academic Growth – 93.86

Graduation Rate – 92.68

College and Career Readiness – 78.05

Madison County School Systems

Madison County Schools

Overall Grade – 89 B

Academic Achievement – 71.21

Academic Growth – 97.86

Graduation Rate – 93.44

College and Career Readiness – 84.47

Madison City Schools

Overall Grade – 94 A

Academic Achievement – 89.05

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 95.05

College and Career Readiness – 86.80

Huntsville City Schools

Overall Grade – 85 B

Academic Achievement – 61.49

Academic Growth – 96.91

Graduation Rate – 91.61

College and Career Readiness – 89.87

Marshall County School Systems

Marshall County Schools

Overall Grade – 85 B

Academic Achievement – 57.24

Academic Growth – 97.69

Graduation Rate – 90.55

College and Career Readiness – 83.18

Arab City Schools

Overall Grade – 95 A

Academic Achievement – 87.32

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 96.74

College and Career Readiness – 96.74

Albertville City Schools

Overall Grade – 83 B

Academic Achievement – 55.28

Academic Growth – 97.08

Graduation Rate – 89.84

College and Career Readiness – 85.42

Boaz City Schools

Overall Grade – 84 B

Academic Achievement – 68.21

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 84.53

College and Career Readiness – 82.87

Guntersville City Schools

Overall Grade – 88 B

Academic Achievement – 74.76

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 92.37

College and Career Readiness – 89.31

Morgan County School Systems

Morgan County Schools

Overall Grade – 84 B

Academic Achievement – 64

Academic Growth – 96.23

Graduation Rate – 87.16

College and Career Readiness – 86.97

Decatur City Schools

Overall Grade – 86 B

Academic Achievement – 61.51

Academic Growth – 95.75

Graduation Rate – 90.91

College and Career Readiness – 92.80

Hartselle City Schools

Overall Grade – 94 A

Academic Achievement – 83.73

Academic Growth – 100

Graduation Rate – 97.25

College and Career Readiness – 96.08

You can visit the ALSDE state report card website to see how your child’s school performed in different categories, as well as its overall grade.