How to help victims of Fultondale tornado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After a deadly tornado ripped through Fultondale, many people have been left to pick up the pieces of what they can salvage from the damage.

However, those impacted are not without help. Many agencies and people in the community are assisting storm victims who have been displaced.

The city of Fultondale has released the following information for residents and those looking to help:

Fultondale gas will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday the 27th. We will have our 24hr answering service available as always for all emergencies (hit lines, gas leaks).

City Hall will be open 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for donations.

All volunteers need to meet at City Hall. There you will then coordinate with EMA at the EMA trailer.

Insurance adjusters must get a permit before going to residences. Come to City Hall to get one.

Nonresidents/ Volunteers will not be allowed into the neighborhoods without a permit.

Anyone affected by the tornado may come to city hall to pick up any items they need. We have plenty to go around and more on the way (you will need your driver’s license/ID proving your residence).

The number to City Hall is 205-841-4481. If we cannot answer you in the first call please just try again.

Items we do not have many of at all: candles, lighters, matches, batteries, and flashlights. We are also needing more tarps.

All clothing donations can be dropped off at either Fultondale City Hall or Fultondale First Baptist Church.

Anyone who needs clothing/ shoes (infants – adults) please go to Fultondale First Baptist with your ID .

When bringing donations please check expiration dates and for stained clothing. We have had several expired items as well as unusable clothing.

Please be sure you are not bringing anything that is perishable or that needs refrigerated. We have very limited space for cold items and we do not want there to be any wasted items.

We are only accepting cash, check, or money order donations. If using checks please make out to the city of Fultondale and reference “Tornado Relief” on the memo. We have receipts we can give as well.

All roofing companies and tree removal services must check-in at City Hall and fill out required paperwork prior to going into neighborhoods. Anyone who doesn’t will be asked to leave. Ask for Kim Powell.

Volunteers and displaced residents, please stop by one of the many pop ups to grab a free, hot meal. We have dozens of restaurants donating meals by the hundreds for you.

Many people are without power and/or internet. Please be sure to reach out to your neighbors and let them know all of the above information.

Blount County residents, West Blount Fire is taking up donations for the tornado relief efforts as well. Please drop them off there if possible to help cut down on traffic while efforts are being made to clear roads and restore utilities.

The city of Fultondale said it’s completely stocked with supplies and donations, however are accepting sponsors for hotel rooms and monetary donations.

Here are additional ways to help victims of the Jan. 25, 2021, Fultondale tornado:

American Red Cross Mid-Alabama – See ways to support here.

– See ways to support here. Birmingham Salvation Army – See ways to support here.

– See ways to support here. CBS 42 and United Way join forces – See ways to support here.

– See ways to support here. Center Point Recreation Center and City Hall – The two locations are accepting donations.

Fultondale City Hall – Accepting non-perishable items, water, etc.

– Accepting non-perishable items, water, etc. Fultondale Gas Warehouse – In need of volunteers to distribute and organize donations.

– In need of volunteers to distribute and organize donations. Gardendale Civic Center – The Civic Center is accepting donations. Please see the list below.

– The Civic Center is accepting donations. Please see the list below. GoFundMe – There are multiple GoFundMe accounts being shared on social media to help families who are victims of the Fultondale tornado.

Arnoldo Vásquez Hernández – Tornado Relief

Tornado Relief & Funeral Fund for Eliott Hernandez

Governor Kay Ivey's Emergency Relief Fund – Click here to donate to those most affected by the storm.

Homewood City Hall – Homewood – The city of Homewood will be collecting flashlights, tarps, batteries, matches, candles, cleaning items, bottled water, non-perishable food, blankets, towels, diapers, formula and pet food at Homewood City Hall by 11 a.m. on Friday.

Mountain Brook Fire Department – Accepting donations for Fultondale community, Feb. 1 – Feb. 5.

– Accepting donations for Fultondale community, Feb. 1 – Feb. 5. West Blount Fire District – Hayden – Currently taking donations for the tornado victims in Fultondale. They are accepting donations at station 1 located at 757 County Road 7.

Professional Tax and Accounting in Roebuck – Professional Tax and Accounting in Roebuck will serve as an emergency donation hub to benefit the families and individuals affected by Monday night's tornado. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, through Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, donations will be accepted at the Roebuck office located at 551 Huffman Road, Birmingham, AL 35215. Donation collection times are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Springville Fire Station – Accepting donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Items accepted: Heavy-duty construction/garbage bags, plastic tubs with lids, work gloves, plastic gloves, rakes, shovels, tarps, hammers, roofing nails, cleaning supplies, gallon size or larger zip-lock bags, laundry detergent, water by the case, dust masks, pet food, bath towels, soap and shampoo, gift cards.

City Gear and Hibbett Sports stores will be accepting donations on behalf of United Way through Feb. 14. They can be dropped off the following locations:

Hibbet Sports:

Anniston

Birmingham

Fultondale

Gardendale

Jacksonville

Oxford

Pell City

Roebuck

Sylacauga

Talladega

Trussville

City Gear:

Birmingham (3 store locations)

Center Point

Fultondale

Hoover

Huntsville (2 store locations)

Tuscaloosa

CBS 42 News will add to this list as more assistance is allocated. Please email webstaff@cbs42.com if you know of help not listed in this story.