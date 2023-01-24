HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Becoming a school superintendent could provide you with a hefty salary — if you’re up to the job.
The salary range for Alabama’s school superintendents runs from $75,000 to almost $300,000 annually, according to new data from the Alabama State Department of Education. The data provided was for FY23.
Mobile County Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill is the highest paid superintendent in the state at $287,816 per year. The highest salary for a North Alabama superintendent was Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Findley at $249,184 annually.
Here are the top 10 highest annual salaries for superintendents in Alabama, as of 2023:
- Mobile County Schools: $287,816
- Baldwin County Schools: $275,251
- Tuscaloosa City Schools: $272,755
- Birmingham City Schools: $269,100
- Montgomery County Schools: $265,200
- Alabaster City Schools: $265,064
- Lee County Schools: $262,744
- Orange Beach City Schools: $260,000
- Huntsville City Schools: $249,184
- Mountain Brook City Schools: $247,510
Other school systems in North Alabama with superintendents earning six figures include Decatur City Schools at $221,133, Madison City Schools at $219,000, Marshall County Schools at $197,494, and Florence City Schools at $183,434 — among others.
See the full data set at alabamaachieves.org.