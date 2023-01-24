HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Becoming a school superintendent could provide you with a hefty salary — if you’re up to the job.

The salary range for Alabama’s school superintendents runs from $75,000 to almost $300,000 annually, according to new data from the Alabama State Department of Education. The data provided was for FY23.

Mobile County Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill is the highest paid superintendent in the state at $287,816 per year. The highest salary for a North Alabama superintendent was Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Findley at $249,184 annually.

Here are the top 10 highest annual salaries for superintendents in Alabama, as of 2023:

Mobile County Schools: $287,816 Baldwin County Schools: $275,251 Tuscaloosa City Schools: $272,755 Birmingham City Schools: $269,100 Montgomery County Schools: $265,200 Alabaster City Schools: $265,064 Lee County Schools: $262,744 Orange Beach City Schools: $260,000 Huntsville City Schools: $249,184 Mountain Brook City Schools: $247,510

Other school systems in North Alabama with superintendents earning six figures include Decatur City Schools at $221,133, Madison City Schools at $219,000, Marshall County Schools at $197,494, and Florence City Schools at $183,434 — among others.

See the full data set at alabamaachieves.org.