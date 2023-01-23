HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tax season is underway in Alabama — but how long will it take for you to get your annual tax refund?

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), the amount of time it takes to process a refund largely depends on the date a return is filed and how it’s filed.

ALDOR says electronic refunds are processed much quicker than those mailed in. Typically, errorless returns filed in January or February can be processed by March or April; however, the longer you wait — the longer it takes to get your refund.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

First time filers: New filers should expect longer wait times because they’ll need to be entered into ALDOR’s system. Typically, these refunds take 10 to 12 weeks after filing.

New filers should expect longer wait times because they’ll need to be entered into ALDOR’s system. Typically, these refunds take 10 to 12 weeks after filing. E-filers: E-filers should expect refunds within eight to 10 weeks after they receive a filing acknowledgement from the state.

E-filers should expect refunds within eight to 10 weeks after they receive a filing acknowledgement from the state. Paper filers: These refunds take between eight to 12 weeks.

Refunds will be further delayed if there are issues with the filing or if more information is requested from the filer.

Tax refunds will begin being released as early as March 1. Tax season in the United States runs from January 23 to April 18 this year.

