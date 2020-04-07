How Alabama’s Stay-At-Home Order measures up against other states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was the first day many people left their houses and went to work under the governor's stay-at-home order.

"The default position for everyone is they need to stay at home," State Health Officer Scott Harris told reporters Friday.

Friday Harris and Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to enact a stay-at-home order.

The order provides many exceptions for when people can leave the house, one of the largest is to work.

There are more than 250 individual exemptions listed in a range of industries, including some that may seem surprising. Payday lenders, bookstores, dry cleaners, and painters are all deemed essential.

If a businesses does not fit into the 'essential' category but is not specifically ordered to close, guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health says there's a way to stay open stating, "You can always deliver. And if the customer can leave their house for it, you can meet them at the curb."

At a Huntsville Madison County COVID-19 briefing Monday, the number of exemptions was pointed out to Mayor Tommy Battle.

"Could it have gone to a total lock down, it probably could have, but I think she went to the place where she made sure we did not have places that had gatherings and you had social contact and you had touching," Mayor Battle said.

Mayor Battle told reporters the governor's order does provide room to create tighter restrictions if deemed necessary.

New York and California are among the states hardest hit by COVID-19. California lists pages of exemptions in its order. While New York tightened their list of essential businesses. Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York State on Pause executive order allows for 7 different exemptions under the category for 'essential retail'.

Those include:

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer's markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

In Alabama there are more than 20.

They include, all supermarkets, food and beverage stores, including liquor stores and warehouse clubs, food providers, convenience stores, office-supply stores, bookstores, computer stores, pharmacies, health care supply stores, hardware stores, home improvement stores, building materials stores, stores that sell electrical, plumbing, and heating materials, gun stores, gas stations; auto, farm equipment, bicycle, motorcycle, and boat supply and repair stores, and businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences.

Those are the exemptions for just one category. The entire order can be found on the governor's website.

Alabama's order may seem broad, but it is similar to neighboring states like Tennessee and Mississippi - which both have a list of similar exemptions.

But one state stands out in the south, taking rules a step further than even the empire state.

Georgia lists several requirements for essential businesses to provide a safe workplace including screening and evaluating workers who exhibit signs of illness such as a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

A spokesperson for Governor Ivey says she and State Health Officer, Scott Harris remain in constant communication to analyze data and plan ahead as best as possible and make the right decision for Alabama.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office told WHNT News 19 the state health order is enforced by local law enforcement. If employees are concerned about how their workplace conditions, employees can file a report with local law enforcement and request anonymity if they so desire.