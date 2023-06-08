HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.

The decision was made during an emergency Houston County Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon. Not much is known from the meeting itself due to the commissioners going into an executive session to discuss the matter.

On the same day that Judah’s leave of absence was announced, Dothan Police released information that an employee from his department and a city official were arrested and charged with several counts of computer tampering.

Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe says information was recently brought to his attention by County employees regarding possible misconduct by Judah, which sparked the investigation. The chairman confirmed Judah’s investigation does relate to the recent arrests.

Shoupe says he is unsure how long the investigation will take but hopes they can wrap it up in a few days.

