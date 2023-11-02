ALABAMA (WHNT) — Rep. Robert Aderholt could soon see a new, powerful committee assignment in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, House Appropriations Chair Rep. Kay Granger announced she will not seek reelection in 2024. With her retirement, Aderholt will be the most senior serving member of the committee, meaning he could be chosen as its next chair.

The House Appropriations Committee controls the movement of money in Congress; it’s responsible for funding the federal government’s activities. The committee has one of the broadest jurisdictions in Congress, and its chairperson is widely considered one of the most powerful members of the House.

Before his retirement, Senator Richard Shelby served as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. During his time in office, he directed billions of dollars back to the state of Alabama.

Following the announcement of Granger’s retirement, Aderholt praised the congresswoman from Texas, mentioning the future of the appropriations committee.

“We are all sad to see the news that Kay will be leaving Congress. Kay has not only been a dedicated advocate for her constituents back in Texas, she has also been a champion of fiscal responsibility, both as a member of the House Appropriations Committee and ultimately as its leader,” said Congressman Robert Aderholt. “Kay and I were elected the same year, and over the years she has been a fighter, a great leader on the Appropriations Committee, and she has been a friend. “Kay’s shoes will not be easily filled. But in borrowing directly from her retirement announcement, I’m confident that our party is ready to choose, at the appropriate time, a new appropriations leader ‘to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people.’ Of course, for right now, I look forward to working with Chair Granger over the next year as we finish this year’s appropriations process and begin work on Fiscal Year 2025. “The American people have made it clear they are tired of funding the operations of the federal government through unending continuing resolutions. They want the 12 appropriations bills to be brought to the floor for an up or down vote. And they want those bills to reflect the fact we are more than $33 trillion dollars in debt. “Kay has made great progress in changing that culture, and it will be up to the next leader of the House Appropriations Committee to continue those reforms. As newly elected Speaker Johnson said last week, the People’s House is back in business, but I know he doesn’t want it to be business as usual. I wholeheartedly agree. “When the time comes, and our Conference gives thought to who they want to take up the mantle of House Appropriations, I will be considering, and most certainly praying, about how I could use my talents and experience to advance our party’s message and goals, which is ultimately about making this nation strong again, respected again, and of course fiscally responsible again.” Rep. Robert Aderholt

Aderholt will be up for reelection in 2024.