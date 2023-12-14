LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Since July 1, 2021, college athletes have been able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

In the years since, some of those athletes have been cashing in millions of dollars. Now, its looking like Alabama high school athletes could be next.

House Bill 25, sponsored by state Rep. Jeremy Gray, outlines what name, image and likeness compensation could look like for high school athletes.

There are some stipulations and requirements for students eligibility. Compensation may not be contingent on athletic performance, provided as incentive to enroll or remain in school or be provided by a school or acting agent of the school.

Athens football coach Cody Gross says he is conflicted, but he says high school sports provide something greater than monetary gain.

“The lessons you learn in high school sports, they’re going to translate. The fact of it is, most of the guys that play for us aren’t going to play in college, but they’re going to be husbands – we hope – but they’re going to be husbands and fathers and employees. And what kind of husband, father, worker are they going to be? What kind of member of society are they going to be? And the things they learn on the field and the things we do in high school athletics, hopefully they are going to benefit them then,” Gross said.

The first read of the bill is set for February 5, 2024.