ALABAMA (WHNT) – Student-athletes from all across Alabama will soon be competing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North-South All-Star Volleyball Match.
Rosters for the 26th annual match were released Saturday and include multiple student-athletes from north Alabama. The match will be held during the AHSAA All-Star Week, July 17-22, in Montgomery.
Competing for the North Team:
- Brooklyn Allison, a 5′ defensive specialist/libero from Spain Park High School
- Emily Breazeale, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Spain Park High School
- Caitlin Clark, a 5′ 6″ defensive specialist from Jacksonville High School
- Rachel Clarke, a 6′ middle hitter from Huntsville High School
- Jorda Crook, a 5′ 11″ middle hitter from Ohatchee High School
- Ariel Fuqua, a 5′ 7″ setter from Sparkman High School
- Ashlee Gann, a 5′ 8″ left side hitter/middle hitter from Covenant Christian Academy (Huntsville)
- Savannah Gann, a 6′ left side hitter/right side hitter from Vestavia Hills High School
- Sydney Humes, a 5′ 5″ libero/defensive specialist from Homewood High School
- Chloe Jackson, a 5′ 9″ left side hitter/defensive specialist from Athens High School
- Virginia Kilgore, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from Mountain Brook High School
- Gracie Manley, a 5′ 8″ setter from Addison High School
- Meg Paparella, a 5′ 5″ middle blocker from Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)
- Faith Parker, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from Danville High School
- Ashlyn Power, a 5′ 8″ setter/right side hitter from Jasper High School
The three coaches for the North Team include two from north Alabama:
- Nicole Eslick from East Limestone High School
- James Clendenin from The Donoho School (Anniston)
- Sue Marshall from Randolph School (Huntsville), the team’s administrative coach
Competing for the South Team:
- Riley Carter, a 5′ 0″ middle blocker from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)
- Addison Cherry, a 5′ 9″ setter from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)
- Faith Faucher, a 5′ 5″ libero from Spanish Fort High School
- Katilyn Grant, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker from Thompson High School (Alabaster)
- Hannah Jones, a 6′ 1″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Prattville Christian Academy
- Janiyah King, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Daphne High School
- Emma Claire Long, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)
- Kinsley Martin, a 5′ 8″ student-athlete from Jemison High School (Jemison) – AHSAA had her position unlisted
- Lennon McAnnally, a 5′ 7″ left side hitter from Montgomery Catholic High School
- Katherine Parker, a 5′ 10″ setter/right side hitter from Faith Academy (Mobile)
- Ellie Pate, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Auburn High School
- Haley Patterson, a 6′ 1″ left side hitter/middle side hitter from St. Luke’s Episcopal School (Mobile)
- Anna Grace Sparks, a 5′ 0″ left side hitter from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)
- Caleigh Turpin, a 5′ 10″ middle blocker from Satsuma High School
- Ella Vallas, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from St. Paul’s Episcopal School (Mobile)
- Ashlyn Whiteside, a 5′ 5″ student-athlete from Bayshore Christian School (Fairhope) – AHSAA had her position unlisted
Coaching the South Team are:
- Craig Long from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)
- Sarah Dubberley from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)
- Virginia Franklin from George Washington Carvery High School (Montgomery), the team’s administrative coach
Since the first match in 1997, the North Team is the all-time winner, with a 14-9 record over The South, but 2021’s competition proved each match is a clean slate. The South blanked the North 3-0, with 25-22 victories in the first three sets.