ALABAMA (WHNT) – Student-athletes from all across Alabama will soon be competing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North-South All-Star Volleyball Match.

Rosters for the 26th annual match were released Saturday and include multiple student-athletes from north Alabama. The match will be held during the AHSAA All-Star Week, July 17-22, in Montgomery.

Competing for the North Team:

  • Brooklyn Allison, a 5′ defensive specialist/libero from Spain Park High School
  • Emily Breazeale, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Spain Park High School
  • Caitlin Clark, a 5′ 6″ defensive specialist from Jacksonville High School
  • Rachel Clarke, a 6′ middle hitter from Huntsville High School
  • Jorda Crook, a 5′ 11″ middle hitter from Ohatchee High School
  • Ariel Fuqua, a 5′ 7″ setter from Sparkman High School
  • Ashlee Gann, a 5′ 8″ left side hitter/middle hitter from Covenant Christian Academy (Huntsville)
  • Savannah Gann, a 6′ left side hitter/right side hitter from Vestavia Hills High School
  • Sydney Humes, a 5′ 5″ libero/defensive specialist from Homewood High School
  • Chloe Jackson, a 5′ 9″ left side hitter/defensive specialist from Athens High School
  • Virginia Kilgore, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from Mountain Brook High School
  • Gracie Manley, a 5′ 8″ setter from Addison High School
  • Meg Paparella, a 5′ 5″ middle blocker from Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)
  • Faith Parker, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from Danville High School
  • Ashlyn Power, a 5′ 8″ setter/right side hitter from Jasper High School

The three coaches for the North Team include two from north Alabama:

  • Nicole Eslick from East Limestone High School
  • James Clendenin from The Donoho School (Anniston)
  • Sue Marshall from Randolph School (Huntsville), the team’s administrative coach

Competing for the South Team:

  • Riley Carter, a 5′ 0″ middle blocker from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)
  • Addison Cherry, a 5′ 9″ setter from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)
  • Faith Faucher, a 5′ 5″ libero from Spanish Fort High School
  • Katilyn Grant, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker from Thompson High School (Alabaster)
  • Hannah Jones, a 6′ 1″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Prattville Christian Academy
  • Janiyah King, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Daphne High School
  • Emma Claire Long, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)
  • Kinsley Martin, a 5′ 8″ student-athlete from Jemison High School (Jemison) – AHSAA had her position unlisted
  • Lennon McAnnally, a 5′ 7″ left side hitter from Montgomery Catholic High School
  • Katherine Parker, a 5′ 10″ setter/right side hitter from Faith Academy (Mobile)
  • Ellie Pate, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Auburn High School
  • Haley Patterson, a 6′ 1″ left side hitter/middle side hitter from St. Luke’s Episcopal School (Mobile)
  • Anna Grace Sparks, a 5′ 0″ left side hitter from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)
  • Caleigh Turpin, a 5′ 10″ middle blocker from Satsuma High School
  • Ella Vallas, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from St. Paul’s Episcopal School (Mobile)
  • Ashlyn Whiteside, a 5′ 5″ student-athlete from Bayshore Christian School (Fairhope) – AHSAA had her position unlisted

Coaching the South Team are:

  • Craig Long from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)
  • Sarah Dubberley from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)
  • Virginia Franklin from George Washington Carvery High School (Montgomery), the team’s administrative coach

Since the first match in 1997, the North Team is the all-time winner, with a 14-9 record over The South, but 2021’s competition proved each match is a clean slate. The South blanked the North 3-0, with 25-22 victories in the first three sets.