ALABAMA (WHNT) – Student-athletes from all across Alabama will soon be competing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North-South All-Star Volleyball Match.

Rosters for the 26th annual match were released Saturday and include multiple student-athletes from north Alabama. The match will be held during the AHSAA All-Star Week, July 17-22, in Montgomery.

Competing for the North Team:

Brooklyn Allison, a 5′ defensive specialist/libero from Spain Park High School

Emily Breazeale, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Spain Park High School

Caitlin Clark, a 5′ 6″ defensive specialist from Jacksonville High School

Rachel Clarke, a 6′ middle hitter from Huntsville High School

Jorda Crook, a 5′ 11″ middle hitter from Ohatchee High School

Ariel Fuqua, a 5′ 7″ setter from Sparkman High School

Ashlee Gann, a 5′ 8″ left side hitter/middle hitter from Covenant Christian Academy (Huntsville)

Savannah Gann, a 6′ left side hitter/right side hitter from Vestavia Hills High School

Sydney Humes, a 5′ 5″ libero/defensive specialist from Homewood High School

Chloe Jackson, a 5′ 9″ left side hitter/defensive specialist from Athens High School

Virginia Kilgore, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from Mountain Brook High School

Gracie Manley, a 5′ 8″ setter from Addison High School

Meg Paparella, a 5′ 5″ middle blocker from Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)

Faith Parker, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from Danville High School

Ashlyn Power, a 5′ 8″ setter/right side hitter from Jasper High School

The three coaches for the North Team include two from north Alabama:

Nicole Eslick from East Limestone High School

James Clendenin from The Donoho School (Anniston)

Sue Marshall from Randolph School (Huntsville), the team’s administrative coach

Competing for the South Team:

Riley Carter, a 5′ 0″ middle blocker from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)

Addison Cherry, a 5′ 9″ setter from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)

Faith Faucher, a 5′ 5″ libero from Spanish Fort High School

Katilyn Grant, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker from Thompson High School (Alabaster)

Hannah Jones, a 6′ 1″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Prattville Christian Academy

Janiyah King, a 5′ 9″ middle blocker/left side hitter from Daphne High School

Emma Claire Long, a 5′ 11″ left side hitter from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)

Kinsley Martin, a 5′ 8″ student-athlete from Jemison High School (Jemison) – AHSAA had her position unlisted

Lennon McAnnally, a 5′ 7″ left side hitter from Montgomery Catholic High School

Katherine Parker, a 5′ 10″ setter/right side hitter from Faith Academy (Mobile)

Ellie Pate, a 5′ 10″ left side hitter from Auburn High School

Haley Patterson, a 6′ 1″ left side hitter/middle side hitter from St. Luke’s Episcopal School (Mobile)

Anna Grace Sparks, a 5′ 0″ left side hitter from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile)

Caleigh Turpin, a 5′ 10″ middle blocker from Satsuma High School

Ella Vallas, a 6′ 1″ right side hitter from St. Paul’s Episcopal School (Mobile)

Ashlyn Whiteside, a 5′ 5″ student-athlete from Bayshore Christian School (Fairhope) – AHSAA had her position unlisted

Coaching the South Team are:

Craig Long from G.W. Long High School (Skipperville)

Sarah Dubberley from Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)

Virginia Franklin from George Washington Carvery High School (Montgomery), the team’s administrative coach

Since the first match in 1997, the North Team is the all-time winner, with a 14-9 record over The South, but 2021’s competition proved each match is a clean slate. The South blanked the North 3-0, with 25-22 victories in the first three sets.