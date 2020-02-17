Hewitt-Trussville student helps raise money for blood cancer research

TRUSSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — A 15-year-old Hewitt-Trussville High School student has one mission: raise awareness of blood cancer.

Madison McGee has been accepted to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year Campaign.

McGee wants to be an oncologist and help find the cure for cancer. She said she’s ready to represent Hewitt-Trussville High School.

“It was a really big deal because I know Trussville wants to grow more and I could really push the local side of Trussville and get them up and going,” McGee said.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year Campaign is a seven-week challenge to compete against other Birmingham-area students to raise the most money. McGee said the money isn’t what’s driving her.

“I’m really inspired to do this because my mom passed away from cancer and I want to be an oncologist, so it’s a great opportunity,” she said.

McGee’s mother, Sheila, passed away from cancer in 2011. In fact, it was her mother’s death that inspired her to pursue a career as an oncologist.

“I hope we can find a cure one day so I hope between now and then we have a little bit more to find a cure and if not, I just want to help find that cure and do as much as I can to,” she said.

McGee’s goal is to raise $25,000. She said she thinks of the statistics and according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, approximately every nine minutes, someone dies of blood cancer. Also, more than 40% of cancer-fighting therapies focused on blood cancer are also helping out other cancer patients, so this money goes beyond one type of cancer.

“I want everyone to know that anything helps. That just a little bit can help someone else in their life,” she said.

McGee said this drive is for her mom and all the families fighting cancer.

“I think she would be really proud of me,” she said.

To support Madison, you can access her campaign page here.