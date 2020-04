Here are the Top 25 Alabama high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report reviewed more than 24,000 public high schools across the country. 359 Alabama schools made their national rankings.

The state of Alabama has 138 districts with 376 high schools, 14,855 teachers and 259,968 enrolled students.

Here are the Top 25 high schools in Alabama

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School – Montgomery (#23 in National Rankings) New Century Tech Demo High School – Huntsville (#156 in National Rankings) Mt Brook High School – Mountain Brook (#246 in National Rankings) Homewood High School – Homewood (#362 in National Rankings) Booker T Washington Magnet High School – Montgomery (#650 in National Rankings) Vestavia Hills High School – Vestavia Hills (#818 in National Rankings) James Clemens High School – Madison (#819 in National Rankings) Bob Jones High School – Madison (#820 in National Rankings) Oak Mt. High School – Shelby County (#862 in National Rankings) Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School – Montgomery County (#909 in National Rankings) Spain Park High School – Hoover (#993 in National Rankings) Fairhope High School – Baldwin County (#1164 in National Rankings) Ramsay High School – Birmingham (#1187 in National Rankings) Arab High School – Arab (#1202 in National Rankings) Huntsville High School – Huntsville (#1257 in National Rankings) Helena High School – Shelby County (#1593 in National Rankings) Hewitt-Trussville High School – Trussville (#1601 in National Rankings) Auburn High School – Auburn (#1632 in National Rankings) Cullman High School – Cullman (#1688 in National Rankings) W.P Davidson High School – Mobile County (#1785 in National Rankings) Virgil Grissom High School – Huntsville (#1808 in National Rankings) Hoover High School – Hoover (#1853 in National Rankings) Fayette County High School – Fayette County (#1995 in National Rankings) Oneonta High School – Oneonta (#2041 in National Rankings) Hartselle High School – Hartselle (#2106 in National Rankings)

See the full ranking of Alabama high schools here: