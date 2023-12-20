MORGAN COUNTY Ala. (WHNT) – Earlier this month after a lengthy process the Alabama Cannabis Commission awarded five licenses to growers looking to supply marijuana-based products for medical use.

Wagon Trail Med-Serv, a Cullman County Hemp grower, was one of the five applicants awarded a license to grow, sell and process medical marijuana in the entire state.

Joey Robertson, president of Wagon Trail couldn’t be more thrilled.

“We’re real people with real operations and the ability to help people,” said Robertson.

It’s been a long road for Robertson and Wagon Trail after months of delays and multiple lawsuits over how the commission carried out the process of awarding the licenses.

He’s proud to be the only marijuana grower and cultivator in north Alabama to be awarded a license.

Robertson says his idea all along when he started his business in 2019. He told News 19 that he always planned to help those who suffer from debilitating illnesses and chronic pain.

Fewer of the elderly he says, will have to suffer from conditions that medical cannabis can help alleviate.

“Being able to do it here in the state knowing that even the hemp derived product that we’ve been making for years have shown to be such beneficial products to patients,” Robertson explained. “Just knowing that we can now add and sell those THC based products as well and to be able to help the patients of Alabama, our local people that we’ve grown up and lived with our entire lives, it means the world to us.”

No one, however, will be legally smoking marijuana in the state of Alabama. There is no legalization for recreational use. The plan now, Robertson says, is to open dispensaries throughout north Alabama.

“Having this commission go back and evaluate the way that they did and see who we really are meant more to us than you could possibly imagine and then to be awarded,” said Robertson.

The Alabama Cannabis Commission staff will hold an in-person interview with Robertson at his site on January 9 to inspect and ensure that the rules and regulations are being followed.