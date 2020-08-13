Help protect Alabama’s birds by committing to license plate purchase

(WHNT) – The State of Alabama approved Alabama Audubon to start securing commitments for their new ‘Protect Our Birds’ license plate. The plate was designed by UAB Bloom Studio.

Alabama Audubon says they need 1,000 commitments in order to launch the plate. The deadline to get the commitments is July 31, 2021, according to the organization.

You can commit to the purchase here.

The ‘Protect Our Birds’ plate will help celebrate 75 years of bird conservation and advocacy.

For every $50 plate commitment, Alabama Audubon says they will receive $41.25, which they plan to use to support their mission promoting conservation and greater knowledge of birds, their habitats, and the natural world.

You can learn more about Alabama Audubon here.