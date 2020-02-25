Helena police arrest all 3 men in connection to Alabaster stolen vehicle investigation

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The last suspect has been apprehended off of Coalmont Road on Benton Street.

—

The Helena Police Department has released more information regarding this morning’s suspect search:

Two out of three suspects have been apprehended.

The search started after the car theft suspects were spotted in Alabaster around 4 a.m. The suspects crashed the vehicle and took off into a wooded area after police created a search perimeter.

There were no sightings of the men until they were reported to Helena police.

According to Helena police, a person who was believed to be a suspect was spotted off of River Crest Lane in Old Cahaba and was later apprehended.

The second suspect was located off of Highway 17 in the Brandywine area, they were also apprehended.

One suspect remains to be captured.