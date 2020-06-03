St. Clair County police officer shot and killed near Moody hotel

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody police officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt told our sister station WIAT Sgt. Stephen Williams, a 23 year law enforcement veteran died. Williams had been with the Moody police department about three years.

This shooting happened around 9 p.m. near a Super 8 hotel in Moody. Two people, a man and a woman are now in custody after a standoff.

Calhoun County 911 made a Facebook post that said, “Our prayers for the Moody Police Officer shot tonight.” And Gardendale Police made a Facebook post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody Police Department.”

