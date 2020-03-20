Healthcare provider tests positive for COVID-19 in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Friday a local healthcare provider has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 106 confirmed cases in the state. No deaths have been reported.

The medical center said in a news release that the provider recently traveled out-of-state, isn’t currently exhibiting any symptoms, and has self-quarantined for 14 days.

Cullman Regional said interactions by staff and patients with the provider have been analyzed and are considered low-risk by CDC guidelines. Everyone who came in contact with the provider is being monitored.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call Cullman Regional's COVID-19 information Line at (256) 735-5530.