HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mark your calendars. We’re losing an hour of sleep this weekend as we spring forward at 2:00 a.m. Sunday and enter Daylight Saving Time.

The urge to hit snooze might be little harder to resist Monday. Kelley Strain, a nurse practitioner at Crestwood Medical Center, says people can ease into the time change by preparing a few days ahead of it.

“Start getting up a little earlier, go to bed a little bit earlier, just prepare yourself, and put yourself on that schedule progressively, slowly work yourself into it,” Strain explained.

Not being adjusted can cause some side effects that include…

“Delayed decision making, you know some brain fog as we call it, you can have performance issues at work, anxiety, some people actually get some new onset mild depression,” Strain said.

And getting used to the time change might take longer than some realize.

“It can take a week or two for that to sort of level out,” the nurse practitioner stated.

Strain says a lack of sleep can also cause health problems.

“Overtime it can lead to some pretty significant long-term health problems, hypertension, sleep apnea,” Strain listed.

She recommends getting 7 to 8 hours a night.

“Your body is working hard at night repaired muscles. You know, you have to have that amount of sleep for brain function for circulation,” she said.

Getting enough shut-eye impacts mental health. She says the pandemic, inflation rising, gas prices spiking, the war in Ukraine are all things that might cause someone to lose a little sleep. Strain says rest helps people cope.

“Extra stress, extra mental health issues, you know, associated with where we’ve been over the past two years, that really affects sleep. And sleep can be your medicine as well,” Strain said. “One of your best medicines is adequate, good quality sleep.”

Making this weekend even more important. So, when it comes to being disciplined about a sleep schedule, she says it might be best to not rest on your laurels.