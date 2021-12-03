‘He was just a solid rock’: Fallen Wilcox County deputy’s son says

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A procession for fallen Wilcox County Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was held Thursday afternoon. It began at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, where Nicholson was transported Wednesday night following a shooting in Wilcox County.

Nicholson and a fellow deputy, Trenton Gulley, responded to a domestic violence call at about 5 p.m. in the small community of Yellow Bluff.

District Attorney Michael Jackson tells WKRG News 5 that a man, identified as Billy Bizzell, came out of the home firing multiple shots towards both deputies. Gulley received minor injuries and is back home Thursday afternoon recovering. Unfortunately, Nicholson died while being flown to Pensacola.

Deputy Nicholson’s son, Kevin Nicholson Sr., says his dad was dedicated to his job.

Kevin Nicholson Sr., stands next to his father Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

“I had to share my dad with the whole county, and sometimes we may have needed him, but the county needed him more, and we were OK with that,” Kevin said. “We stood strong because we already knew what type of duty he had and what kind of obligation he was looking to fulfill.”

Atmore firefighters raised a large American flag over Highway 21 as the procession headed north. The procession will continue through Monroe County and into Wilcox County.

Deputy Nicholson served his community for more than 40 years. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown met Nicholson through the years while covering court cases at Wilcox County Courthouse in Camden. He describes Nicholson as a cheerful, energetic person. Deputy Nicholson’s son tells us his dad would always smile and tell jokes. He’ll be remembered as a loving man dedicated to his community.

“I’m a Navy veteran. I was in the military for eight years. I’m a disabled veteran, and during that whole time, he was there encouraging me to stay strong. I was away from my family and everything, and he was just a solid rock. His heart was as big as this world,” his son added.