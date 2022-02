HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – A north Alabama animal hospital will soon be closing.

In a Facebook post, Hazel Green Animal Hospital and Pet Resort said they will close on March 19. Pet owners who use the facility for their pets will need to call the office at (256) 828-7000 or email hazelgreenanimal@gmail.com to get their pet’s records.

News 19 has reached out to see why the Animal Hospital and Pet Resort is closing. We’ll update this story when we know more.