Hawks sign former Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper to two-way contract

Auburn guard Sharife Cooper (2) plays against Vanderbilt against during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper just before he is set to participate in the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.

Selected 48th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cooper signed a two-way contract, which means he will not take up one of the 15 NBA roster slots but is eligible to play for both the G League and the Hawks.

Summer league begins on Sunday in Las Vegas and Cooper is expected to play.

Hawks sign Sharife Cooper to Two-Way contract, Jalen Johnson to rookie scale deal https://t.co/6QavJwBKOP — Peachtree Hoops (@peachtreehoops) August 5, 2021

The team is coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett, and new G League College Park coach, Steve Gansey.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.