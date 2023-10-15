BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lower Alabama is home to some of the most violent history in the country. With Civil War battles taking place in the 1860s and the Civil Rights Movement happening nearly 100 years later, many people have lost their lives down here.

Last year, WKRG compiled a list of allegedly haunted places in Mobile. This year, we’re taking a look at the Eastern Shore.

These are some of the most well-known allegedly haunted places in Baldwin County:

Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan has been deemed by many people as one of the most haunted places on the Gulf Coast and, possibly, the state of Alabama.

The fort was home to many battles between the War of 1812 and World War II. News 5 has reported that soldiers, prisoners and 3,500 Muscogee Indians were held at the site and almost 100 of them never left.

As for eerie encounters?

Historian Dylan Tucker told WKRG that people have claimed they were tapped or that they heard footsteps around the fort.

Blakeley State Park

The Town of Blakeley was created in 1814 and was once a booming, commercial rival to the City of Mobile, according to the official Historic Blakeley State Park website.

The park is home to the largest battlefield in Alabama, meaning many people lost their lives on the land. On top of deaths in the Civil War, yellow fever plagued the area multiple times in the first decade.

Mike Bunn, the director of Historic Blakeley State Park, talked with WKRG about the site. Bunn said people claim to have seen and/or heard things that look like people, but that they could see through.

People also claim to see people who were in the “wrong place dressed inappropriately.”