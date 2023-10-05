WASHINGTON D.C. (WHNT) – Alabama House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) has been named one of the nation’s top “50 Under 50” legislators by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

Stadthagen was nominated for this award as someone “who best represents the conservative think tank’s principles and values.” He accepted the award at the ALEC 50th Anniversary Gala in Washington D.C. on October 4.

“Since taking office, I have worked hard to represent and reflect the strong conservative beliefs and core moral values that the constituents in my district and the majority of Alabamians hold close,” Stadthagen said. “While those efforts and the privilege of holding office are already deeply fulfilling, having a respected group like ALEC include me among the nation’s top conservative lawmakers makes the honor of public service even more special.”

He was recognized for his commitment to empowering parents to make the best decisions in their children’s education and providing tax relief to his constituents. He also sponsored and passed several pieces of legislation, including prohibiting hostile nations from purchasing land in Alabama.

“Leader Stadthagen has been a steadfast defender of ALEC’s founding principles of limited government, free markets, and federalism,” ALEC Chief Executive Officer Lisa B. Nelson said. “Scott is an invaluable member of the 50-under-50 class, and the men and women of Alabama’s ninth House district are lucky to have him as their state representative.”

After being elected to the Alabama House in 2018, Stadthagen was selected as House Majority leader by his colleagues in 2022. He has held seats on many committees.