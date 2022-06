Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Hartselle Police say the offenders shot into an occupied vehicle from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets.

Police say the juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and believe the offenders may have known the occupants of the vehicle.