HARTSELLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) is sharing some information about its hiring process as it looks to increase recruiting.

HPD said it will hold its next PT assessment for new recruits this weekend and while Thursday is the last day to submit applications, the department is sharing more information about its evaluation process as it looks to expand its applicant pool.

HPD said their hiring process starts with submitting a written application, a ACT WorkKeys Assessment score as the department’s Basic Ability Test (BAT) or a DD214 if you have previously served in the military.

The second step is a physical examination that consists of both a physical agility test and a physical ability test. The tests are done on a pass-or-fail basis and failure on any one section is considered a failure o the entire examination, though applicants are allowed one retest.

The physical agility test is broken down into five events including pushing a patrol vehicle, climbing a six-foot fence, window entry, walking 15 feet on a balance beam, a drag a 165-pound dummy for 15 feet.

The physical ability test consists of times push-ups, sit-ups and a 1.5-mile run.

HPD said the physical examination is followed by a series of interviews with the police chief and personnel board. The department said that these interviews are followed by a background investigation.

If applicants can make it through these steps they can then receive a conditional offer of employment. HPD said at this point an applicant is considered hired contingent on passing a polygraph, psychological examination and a physical and drug screening.

The department also offers a full explanation of benefits and expected wages on its website. That information can be found here