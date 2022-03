CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was killed in a single-car wreck Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Laura E. Baxter, 29, was killed when the 2006 Chevy Impala she was driving left Cullman County Road 46 three miles south of Bremen, and flipped around 3:15 p.m.

Baxter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Troopers added, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.