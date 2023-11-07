HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail turned himself over to law enforcement after being indicted on charges involving corruption.

Nail, who has served as mayor of the town since 2008, has been indicted on 15 charges of violating Alabama Code 36-25-5, which deals with using political office for personal gain. The indictment was confirmed by District Attorney Champ Crocker.

“I am limited on what I, as the prosecutor can say about this particular case due to the Rules of Professional Conduct,” Crocker said in a statement. “However, as a matter of public policy and good government — elected officials are entrusted to perform their duties honestly and above reproach. When that bond of trust is broken, our society suffers limitless harm.”

Rumors of an impending indictment were circulating as early as April, according to The Cullman Times, although they did not specifically detail what Nail was being investigated for.

“They must know more than I know,” Nail told The Times. “I don’t know anything. I’ve not heard anything. But, based on speaking with my attorney, at this time I’m not going to be able to give any other statement about it.”

No other information on the case or the charges have been publicly filed in court.