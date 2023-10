LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead after a car crash Thursday on state Route 33.

David M. Hyche, 44, was fatally injured when the 2012 Chevrolet Cruz that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hyche was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash occurred on Route 33 three miles south of Moulton around 11 a.m.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash