NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — News 19 has gotten several reports of hail and damage as severe Thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley Thursday.

News 19 has received reports of hail in the Rogersville Area with one couple sharing the view from their home.

(Courtesy Brian and Sherrie Grose) (Courtesy Brian and Sherrie Grose)

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has reported a tree down on County Road 42 in Hollywood.

The Limestone County EMA isreporting trees down on County Road 161 and County Road 160 in the Hatton Community.

This story will be updated as more reports come in.