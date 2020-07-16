Gulf’s Shrimp Festival canceled due to COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. – A popular Gulf Coast festival has fallen victim to COVID-19.

For the first time since hurricane Ivan in 2004, there won’t be a Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores.

The annual crustacean celebration draws hundreds of thousands to the Gulf Coast every second weekend in October with food vendors and artists coming from all over the country.

After weeks of consideration, organizers decided to pull the plug on this year’s festival before it was too late.

The Shrimp Festival Chairman, Spencer Cade, said the cancellation was in the best interest of the festival and everyone involved.

“I know the cancellation of the shrimp festival is going to add to the negative economic impact down here but the concern was just too great to keep pressing forward with it knowing the risk that may come,” said Spencer Cade.

The Shrimp Festival pumps more than 40 million dollars into the local economy.

Organizers say planning is already underway for Shrimp Festival 2021.