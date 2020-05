(WHNT) – Since reopening, Alabama’s gulf coast beaches report more than 700,000 people have visited and they’re expecting more large crowds on Memorial Day weekend.

AL.com reports that no one has been ticketed at the beach for violations concerning the state’s health order.

However, since May 1st, there have been more than 11,000 preventative actions taken by lifeguards.

Gulf shores beach rescue says they are fully staffed and prepared for this weekend.