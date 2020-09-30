Gulf Coast beaches to reopen Friday after Hurricane Sally’s destruction

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — As areas on the Gulf Coast continue to recover from damage caused by Hurricane Sally earlier this month, the cities of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Dauphin Island and Baldwin County have announced that all beaches will reopen this Friday.
The beaches will open starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 2. However, all public access points in Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores will remain closed until further notice. These access points include:
- Gulf Place
- West Gulf Place
- West 5th Street
- West 6th Street
- West 10th Street
- West 12th Street
- West 13th Street
- Little Lagoon Pass Park
The closures is strictly due to safety concerns, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. These access points and parking lots should reopen in mid-October as soon as they are deemed safe.
