MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who is charged with aggravated child abuse in the death of a 4-year-old appeared in court on Monday.

53-year-old Yolanda Coale was the legal guardian of 4-year-old King Lyons at the time of his death.

First responders were called to a home at Jacob Drive for a medical emergency in early February. Lyons was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Mobile Police.

Lyons’ 9-year-old sister was later charged with assault after she allegedly beat Lyons with a broomstick, according to court documents. Lyons also had injuries that indicated long-term abuse, according to court documents.

A Mobile Police detective testified during Coale’s preliminary hearing on Monday. The detective testified Lyons was dead when they arrived at the Jacob Drive home the morning of February 3rd and said there were signs of recent and past physical trauma.

He said Coale told police it started hours earlier at about midnight. She heard a fight between Lyons and his 9-year-old sister when saw her hit the child with a broom. The handle broke in half during the assault. The 9-year-old told police the broom snapped against the wall. The sister was charged with assault and later said she did not hit or injure her brother when she was later in psychiatric care.

The detective describes some of the brutal abuse others say they witnessed in Coale’s home.

In what may show the difficulty in prosecuting this case, most of the information in this preliminary hearing was coming from children under the age of ten. Only one potential witness referenced was an adult.

Two neighbor children who talked to police said they saw a number of times where Coale would hit Lyons with open-handed strikes and their mother stopped letting them come over after she heard of the abuse. One child also told police they saw Coale strip the child naked and hit him with a diamond-studded belt. They also claimed one time Coale denied the child water due to potty accidents and when she saw him drink from the toilet she allegedly laughed and said “that’s what he gets.”

One child is said to have seen Coale use things like a back scratcher, broom, and electrical cord for beatings. Testimony also revealed the existence of a so-called “lock-up room” in Coale’s house where children were put when they misbehaved and locked in using a heavy suitcase in front of the door.

What’s not clear is what exactly Coale is accused of doing or not doing that may have contributed to the death of the young boy. The state may explain more about what they say happened through court testimony.

Coale remained silent as she walked out of court at the end of the hearing. A judge said there was enough probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.