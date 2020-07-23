GSC delays start of Fall competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Gulf South Conference announced a delay to the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester.

They hope to start on either the last week of September or the first week of October.



The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.



Administrators from across the league say they will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members.

They say to accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.



They say a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will also be instituted.



New schedules and additional details on the implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference.