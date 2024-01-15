HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A winter storm is impacting the Tennessee Valley with road conditions worsening throughout Monday.

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Green Mountain Road due to road conditions.

In addition to Green Mountain Road, Huntsville Police have closed Bankhead Parkway.

ALEA says all County Roads in Jackson County and Morgan have been deemed impassable.

In north Madison County, ALEA has deemed county roads impassable.

News 19 is working to learn more about conditions across the valley. Follow along on air and online for the latest updates regarding the winter storm.