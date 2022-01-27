MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama parole officers will be getting a new layer of protection thanks to grant funding from the Governor’s office.

Governor Kay Ivey awarded two grants totaling $17,100 to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to purchase bulletproof vests.

The bureau will provide vests for new hires and replacement vests for current officers whose vests may be damaged or past their service life.

“Bulletproof vests are a vital tool for keeping our law enforcement officers safe on the job,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award these grants in support of our officers at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.