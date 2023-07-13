VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Valley High School educators have been indicted by a Chambers County Grand Jury for alleged assault and harassment after an incident involving a student with special needs, WRBL has learned.

According to detention records, Jwanna Lavette Shepard, 40, from Tuskegee was booked on 4/14/23 for Harassing Communications. Napolean Vontrosky Goodman, 35, from Lafayette, was booked on 4/4/23 for Assault 3rd Degree. Both were arrested on Grand Jury indictments and both listed employment as teachers at Valley High School.

Chambers County Superintendent, Casey Chambley released a statement to WRBL when asked about the teacher’s indictments. He did use the statement to defend employees.

Chambers County Detention: Shepard, Goodman

“I can not comment on personnel matters that are also involved in litigation. The system is aware of the issue and has taken appropriate action. However, at this time we have no evidence to indicate a student was harmed by one or any of our employees,” said Chambley.

According to individuals familiar with the case, in 2022, a parent complained their student with special needs had been verbally and physically abused by teachers. They alerted the school’s principal and superintendent to the situation but felt leadership did not take their concerns seriously. The family then reached out to Valley Police Department, who began an investigation.

Valley police tell WRBL once their investigation was complete, they met with the Chambers County District Attorney who decided to present the case to a Chambers County Grand Jury who indicted both Goodman and Shepard.

WRBL is working to figure out when their next court date will be, and if the school employees have legal representation who can share a statement with WRBL.

We will continue to update the story as we uncover additional details.