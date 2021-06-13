Grammy winner Brittany Howard heading home to Alabama for September concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Brittany Howard performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Grammy-award winner and Athens native Brittany Howard will be returning to her home state for a concert in September.

Howard, who first gained fame as the lead singer for Alabama Shakes, will be in concert at the Alabama Theater on September 2. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are on sale at Ticketmaster starting at $42 plus service charges.

Becca Mancari will open the show. Mancari is no stranger to Howard; she performs with Howard in the Bermuda Triangle Band.

Howard picked up another Grammy earlier in 2021 for her debut solo album “Jamie.”

She won Best Rock Song for “Stay High,” and was nominated in four other categories.

The stop in Birmingham is the only Alabama date on her tour as of early June, which includes stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago; Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas; Outside Lands in San Francisco; and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.