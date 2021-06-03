Governor Kay Ivey visits North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement Wednesday about her bid for re-election, she spent Thursday morning in Huntsville, addressing everything from the return of Space Camp, to the state of Alabama’s economy as we transition out of the pandemic.

Governor Ivey started her day in the Rocket City with a trip to the Space and Rocket Center, where she helped welcome back the Space Camp program after a COVID-19 induced haitus.

“Space camp is Alabama’s #1 tourist attraction, much less the STEM leader for our students in High School,” Governor Ivey said.

Then, she moved on to the Chamber of Commerce, where she addressed economic hardships faced over the past year.

“It’s evident that our state is headed in the right direction, but it’s also more important than ever to ensure that we continue to work together,” she said.

She touched on jobs in the state and the decision to suspend Alabama’s participation in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs, which will end on June 19th.

“We have the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast. We’re well below the national average and our Department of Labor is reporting there are more available jobs now than prior to the pandemic,” she said.

She also brought up the now-wrapped legislative session, mentioning the state’s failed gambling bill as well as the passed deadline to find private funding for three new men’s prisons, saying she is not giving up on finding a solution for prison infrastructure issues.

“Most of these facilities are falling apart and in the process of this, they’re costing the state hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to continue to operate,” she said.

The Governor praised the Huntsville-Madison County area for its contribution to the state, both in economic output and workforce development programs.

“As each day passes, it further solidifies itself as one of the most innovative and exciting cities in the United States,” she said.