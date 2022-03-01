MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in the state.

Gov. Ivey calls the Russian attack on Ukraine as a “brutal, unprovoked full-scale invasion…. which has since been condemned throughout the world”.

“Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and democracy. Alabamians are deeply rooted in their faith, and as many Christians observe Ash Wednesday, I urge our citizens to pray for peace in Ukraine,” Ivey said in a statement released with the proclamation.

In her proclamation, Ivey points out that many of the munitions being used by Ukrainian forces, such as the Javelin Missile System, are manufactured in Alabama.

The full proclamation can be read here.