Governor Kay Ivey hopeful Coronavirus Task Force can prepare Alabama for possible cases

DECATUR, Ala. - According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the country. 35 states are reporting cases, and 19 people have died.

Last week, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey created a task force in an effort to be as prepared as possible should the coronavirus affect Alabama.

Monday morning the governor visited Decatur. During that trip, she told reporters she was on a 'governors only' call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier that day to discuss the virus. She also said she expected to have a call with state task force members Monday afternoon.

The governor said she hopes the task force can keep the state a step ahead if any cases are confirmed in Alabama.

"Our goal is to be on top of this situation and give all the folks the guidance they need, but I've started bumping instead of hugging," said Governor Ivey.

COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community in some affected geographic areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because it's spreading from person to person, the CDC said it can be spread by being as far away as 6 feet from an infected person. It can also be spread from water droplets in the air.

More cases of the virus were confirmed in neighboring states Monday. Tennessee state officials reported a fourth case of COVID-19. This weekend the Volunteer State reported its first presumptive case.

"We are concerned about every case and certainly we want to keep everyone in Alabama safe as possible, so wash and wipe," Governor Ivey said.

According to officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health, at least 10 COVID-19 tests have been done by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories. ADPH said all of those tests have come back negative.

