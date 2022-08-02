HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey continues to enjoy a huge fundraising advantage over her Democratic challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Campaign finance records released Tuesday show Ivey with $169,918 at the end of July.

Her Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers reported her campaign had just under $1,000 at month’s end.

There was also some good news for Flowers on Tuesday. She successfully appealed six campaign finance filing violations and a $3,300 fine levied by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

She appealed to the Alabama Ethics Commission. The commission agreed to “set aside” the offense and remit the fines.

The commission’s Executive Director Thomas Albritton told News 19 that Ivey’s campaign fund was bolstered by five major contributions in July totaling $115,000 and she raised an additional $161,000 during the month. Ivey’s campaign spent just over $123,000 in July.

Flowers’s campaign filing shows she spent just over $1,000 during the month.

The July financial filings for Yolanda Flowers can be read here. While the July filing for Governor Kay Ivey can be read here.