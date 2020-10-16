Governor Kay Ivey considering special session of Alabama State Legislature to address COVID-19 issues

Governor Kay Ivey says she is considering holding a special session on issues related to COVID-19.

According to AL.com, the session would discuss protecting businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 and extending economic programs that bring more businesses to Alabama.

Ivey made the announcement Thursday.

She said her administration has been working with the Business Council of Alabama and the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Business liability protection was part of the executive order during the state of emergency. Now, the governor says it’s time to get back on track as a state.

She wants businesses to be able to operate safely, efficiently and permanently.

She says now more than ever this requires that the state have a stable, predictable legal environment.

The next regular session isn’t until February, but the governor says it may be necessary for lawmakers to get together before then.

She said she hasn’t made a decision, but is in thorough discussions with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle.