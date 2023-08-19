(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced a new state-backed bioscience training program that aims to equip people wanting to get into the industry with the proper training.

In a release, Ivey announced the Bioscience Technician Program which aims to “equip aspiring individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue fulfilling careers in the biotech industry.”

Applicants for the program will go through a pre-course assessment to determine their suitability for the program. After successfully completing this program, candidates can continue through the training program while collaborating with esteemed biotech companies.

Ivey says this unique combination of theoretical learning and practical experience ensures participants receive a well-rounded education that aligns with the demands of the industry.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in developing our workforce to meet and exceed industry demands in Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “Bioscience has grown to be one of our state’s premier industries, and we have numerous firms like Hudson Alpha and Southern Research making groundbreaking advancements daily. Supporting this vital economic engine is an absolute must for our state, and I’m proud to partner with BIO Alabama to develop the bioscience leaders of tomorrow.”

Ivey’s Office said successful candidates starting wages will be $20 per hour, to reflect the industry’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent.

Candidates with a high school diploma, proficiency in Microsoft Office and basic math skills are encouraged to apply for this transformative opportunity.

For those interested in transforming their passion for bioscience into a rewarding career, the application process is now open. Candidates can apply for the program here.