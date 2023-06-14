MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A computer software glitch reportedly caused Governor Kay Ivey to sign the outdated version of a bill on June 1.

In May, Alabama lawmakers voted to amend House Bill 82 (HB82) which outlines what actions cause a person to be charged with felony manslaughter. The amended version of the bill includes charging those who sell or deliver synthetic fentanyl, among other controlled substances, that lead to someone’s death.

“This bill would provide that when a person sells or otherwise distributes a controlled substance in violation of the law and death results from the use of the controlled substance, the person is guilty of manslaughter,” HB82 states.

But, according to a report from al.com, the ‘enrolled’ version of HB82 was not what Gov. Ivey signed into law.

An older version of HB82 outlines manslaughter charges for someone who distributes any of the following eligible drugs or controlled substances that cause the death of a person:

Methamphetamines

Cocaine

Morphine

Heroin

Fentanyl or mixtures containing fentanyl, however, were not mentioned in the prior version of the legislation, so it was changed during the 2023 legislative session.

According to al.com, John Treadwell, clerk of the Alabama House of Representatives, said “We are working with a new legislative (computer) system, and it reverted back to the (original) version of the bill that took out the language to include fentanyl.”

If nothing is changed before September 1, the version of HB82 Gov. Ivy signed will be placed into law, following Section Three of the bill which states that if signed, it would take effect on the “first day of the third month, following its passage and approval…”

Treadwell also clarified that, so far, HB82 has been the only bill with this computer glitch issue.

A spokesperson from Gov. Ivey’s office said the process of handling bills submitted to the governor is the responsibility of the Alabama Legislature and deferred all comments to them, al.com said.

Treadwell stated that an issue like this has happened with the old system, because there was more “human error, and something mistakenly typed,” so the legislature was able to catch it and fix the issue before it hit the Governor’s desk. But, once the bill is signed, there is little that can be done, other than the safe option to present a new bill.

Rep. Chris Pringle, who sponsored HB82, said that he is hopeful that the bill will be reconsidered during a special session that is likely to occur this summer. If no special session takes place, the signed version will become law and the earliest the bill can be corrected is the next spring legislative session.

To read the enrolled version of HB82, click here.