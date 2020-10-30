Governor Ivey’s Mini joined her at the state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A special guest impersonator was invited to Governor Kay Ivey’s office ahead of Halloween on Friday.

Fourth-grader Cate McGriff broke the internet earlier this week with her costume that resembled the governor. Cate’s red power suit matched down to the tiniest detail of the Auburn mask.

The governor and Cate talked about everything from school to their love of dogs. Gov. Ivey learned that Cate loves math and wishes to attend Auburn University, just like she did. Cate told the governor she wants to be an engineer when she grows up, so, the governor quickly advised her to keep working hard on her math.

The governor’s office said one of the highlights of the meeting was when Governor Ivey shared that when she was a young intern for Governor Lurleen Wallace, she had the opportunity to sit behind the governor’s desk. Governor Ivey then asked Cate if she wanted to sit behind the desk, and they recreated the governor’s own photo behind Governor Wallace’s desk.

Cate and her family watch the governor’s regular COVID press conferences, so, she was also offered the opportunity to stand behind the lectern in the Old House Chamber.















