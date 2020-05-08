Governor Ivey, state health officer to hold Friday news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey will how a news conference Friday morning at 11:00 to share an update on COVID-19. State Health Officer Scott Harris will join Ivey for the news conference.

WHNT News 19 will air the news conference, scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., live on TV as well as right here on WHNT.com. Be sure to set a reminder to watch.

As a reminder, the governor’s Safer at Home order is in place until May 15. Ivey has said repeatedly that she won’t feel comfortable opening the state up any more without a steady decline in cases for 10-14 days. That trend has not happened.

On May 5th, the state announced 331 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus. That has only been surpassed by April 9th, where 339 cases were confirmed.

Right now, the state of Alabama has 9,048 confirmed cases and 371 deaths. The confirmed case numbers are cumulative and the number does not decrease as people recover.

