Governor Ivey leading official Census 2020 kick-off

(WHNT) - Governor Kay Ivey plans to formally declare the 2020 census open Today, March 12th at 2:00 p.m.

Within the next week, people will start receiving information about how to respond to the census.

You will have three options on how to respond by taking it online, on the phone, or by mail in.

The Census is conducted every ten years. It will have 10 questions and should only take you less than ten minutes to fill out.

The Census is mandated by the constitution and is aimed to count every resident in the United States.

Advocates say taking the census is a way to help secure billions of dollars of funding for the state.

State leaders stress the importance of participation in the census. They say the data will help determine the number of Alabama congressional seats, the proportion of city council and school board seats per resident, and billions of dollars in federal programs are determined by the results from the upcoming census.

It's required by law to take the census - you have until April 1st.

If you don't respond, the census bureau will follow up in person and a fine could be issued.

