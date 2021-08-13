Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency due to surge in COVID-19 cases

ALABAMA – Governor Kay Ivey has issued a “limited, narrowly-focused” State of Emergency, effective immediately, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The order is an effort to support Alabama’s frontline and cut the red tape to allow health care workers more flexibility for patient care.

Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

“I am really proud that over the last month, Alabama has seen more than a 100% increase – the highest in the country – in covid-19 vaccines being administered. We owe those who have gotten the vaccine a tremendous debt of gratitude. No doubt, this will soon move us in the right direction, but at the current time, we also need to offer our frontline heroes – who are unfortunately treating a new wave of patients in Alabama’s hospitals – a helping hand as they put it all on the line to take care of our people. “That is exactly what we are doing in issuing this limited, narrowly-focused state of emergency. I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like. This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors. “Let me be crystal clear: Alabama remains open for business. Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against covid-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot.” – Governor Kay Ivey