Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency due to severe weather

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency due to the significant threat of severe weather Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds, hail, flooding and tornados are possible.

Ivey has directed the activation of the Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center and the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan.

“On this Easter Sunday, Alabama faces the potential for inclement weather, and we want all Alabama families to be prepared for whatever comes our way,” Ivey said. “Any provision of the COVID-19 orders is suspended to the extent that its application or enforcement would endanger any person affected by tonight’s severe weather. Shelters and community safe rooms should remain open and accessible to all individuals seeking refuge from this severe weather, while implementing reasonable practices and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those seeking shelter. My fellow Alabamians, stay vigilant, and stay safe this Easter Sunday.”

